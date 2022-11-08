IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.25% Higher at 50888.47 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 128.30 points or 0.25% today to 50888.47

--Up 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 10.11% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 10.11% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.03% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 2.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.11% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.03% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 2383.97 points or 4.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 1743ET