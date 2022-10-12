IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.25% Lower at 45679.84 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 113.15 points or 0.25% today to 45679.84

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 19.31% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 19.31% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.36% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 11.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.31% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.36% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.36%

--Year-to-date it is down 7592.60 points or 14.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-22 1740ET