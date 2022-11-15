Advanced search
News
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.25% Lower at 51655.68 -- Data Talk

11/15/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 129.45 points or 0.25% today to 51655.68


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 303.52 points or 0.58% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 8.75% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.75% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.75% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.75% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.75% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.47%

--Year-to-date it is down 1616.76 points or 3.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1731ET

