IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.25% Lower at 52087.47 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 128.07 points or 0.25% today to 52087.47

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1217.27 points or 2.28% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Off 2.28% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the seventh highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Off 2.28% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 46.65% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.28% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.17% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 8020.59 points or 18.20%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-02-21 1729ET