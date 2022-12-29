IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.26% Lower at 49517.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 130.35 points or 0.26% today to 49517.86

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 922.16 points or 1.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.53% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 12.53% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.53% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 3754.58 points or 7.05%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

