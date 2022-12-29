Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.26% Lower at 49517.86 -- Data Talk

12/29/2022 | 05:45pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 130.35 points or 0.26% today to 49517.86


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 922.16 points or 1.83% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 12.53% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 12.53% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.53% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 10.96% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 3754.58 points or 7.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1744ET

Latest news
05:59pBlackRock® Canada Announces Final Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
GL
05:55pFrench biotech Cellectis takes stake in Mayflower-backed startup Primera
RE
05:45pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.58% Lower at 199360.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.26% Lower at 49517.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 109734.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:45pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 1.05% Higher at 19485.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:44pImperial Mining Announces Closing of an Additional $300,000 Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
GL
05:44pImperial Mining Announces Closing of an Additional $300,000 Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
GL
05:41pDogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.070 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:41pEthereum Gained 0.71% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Global markets live: Tesla, Novartis, Anglo American, BP...
2U.S. weekly jobless claims ticked higher last week
3Analyst recommendations: CarMax, Danaher, Next, Tesla...
4Wall St set to open higher as jobless claims data calm rate hike worrie..
5China, HK stocks fall as fears grow of knock-on virus surges

HOT NEWS