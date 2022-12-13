Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.26% Lower at 50333.10 -- Data Talk

12/13/2022 | 05:31pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 133.15 points or 0.26% today to 50333.10


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 745.60 points or 1.46% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Down 10 of the past 13 trading days

--Off 11.09% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022

--Off 11.09% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.79% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.09% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.79% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.62%

--Year-to-date it is down 2939.34 points or 5.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1730ET

