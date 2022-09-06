IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.27% Lower at 45902.89 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 123.19 points or 0.27% today to 45902.89

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 18.91% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 18.91% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.19% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 11.64% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.91% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.19% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 7369.55 points or 13.83%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1747ET