IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.27% Lower at 47132.49 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 126.74 points or 0.27% today to 47132.49

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 16.74% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 16.74% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.02% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.74% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.02% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 6139.95 points or 11.53%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

