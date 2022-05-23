Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.27% Lower at 51376.89 -- Data Talk

05/23/2022 | 05:36pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 141.41 points or 0.27% today to 51376.89


--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 9.24% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.24% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.22% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 3.88% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.24% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.73% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.08%

--Year-to-date it is down 1895.55 points or 3.56%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-23-22 1735ET

