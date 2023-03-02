The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 143.93 points or 0.27% today to 53329.53

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 5.79% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 5.79% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.50% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.33% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.85% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 4865.67 points or 10.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

