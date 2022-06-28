IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.29% Higher at 48435.45 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 140.62 points or 0.29% today to 48435.45

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1777.57 points or 3.81% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Off 14.44% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Off 14.44% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.81% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 3.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.44% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.81% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 4836.99 points or 9.08%

