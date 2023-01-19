IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.31% Higher at 53382.65 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 163.82 points or 0.31% today to 53382.65

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 253.68 points or 0.48% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 12 of the past 14 trading days

--Off 5.70% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 5.70% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.62% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.46% from its 2023 closing high of 53631.89 hit Monday, Jan. 16, 2023

--Up 8.96% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 10.15%

--Year-to-date it is up 4918.79 points or 10.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

