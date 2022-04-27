IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.31% Lower at 52351.21 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 161.50 points or 0.31% today to 52351.21

--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 2282.55 points or 4.18% over the last six trading days

--Largest six day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 14 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 7.52% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 7.52% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.04% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 7.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.52% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.74% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 921.23 points or 1.73%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1736ET