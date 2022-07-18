IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.32% Lower at 46923.20 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 152.67 points or 0.32% today to 46923.20

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.11% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 17.11% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.57% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.11% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.57% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.27%

--Year-to-date it is down 6349.24 points or 11.92%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

