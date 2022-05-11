Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.33% Higher at 49276.23 -- Data Talk

05/11/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 160.37 points or 0.33% today to 49276.23


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 218.77 points or 0.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Off 12.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 12.95% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.08% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 1.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.95% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 3996.21 points or 7.50%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-11-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.27% Lower at 19837.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.25% Higher at 104396.90 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.33% Higher at 49276.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.49% Higher at 85762.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.02% to 96.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to investors
RE
04:57pNasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to investors
RE
04:53pShares churn, close down; yields fall after U.S. inflation data
RE
04:33pTSX confirms correction as investors fret about inflation outlook
RE
04:30pTSX confirms correction as investors fret about inflation outlook
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
2Siemens Energy shares hit record low as wind turbine problems mount
3Nel ASA: First quarter 2022 financial results
4ALSTOM SA: Alstom FY 2021/22 Results presentation
5Nasdaq falls more than 3% as U.S. inflation data gives little relief to..

HOT NEWS