IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.33% Higher at 49276.23 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 160.37 points or 0.33% today to 49276.23

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 218.77 points or 0.45% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, April 19, 2022

--Off 12.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 12.95% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.08% from its 52-week low of 48748.41 hit Wednesday, May 12, 2021

--Rose 1.08% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.95% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.45% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.17%

--Year-to-date it is down 3996.21 points or 7.50%

