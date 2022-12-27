Advanced search
News
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.33% Higher at 50440.02 -- Data Talk

12/27/2022 | 05:34pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 166.13 points or 0.33% today to 50440.02


--Up six of the past eight trading days

--Off 10.90% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 10.90% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.03% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.90% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.03% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.41%

--Year-to-date it is down 2832.42 points or 5.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1733ET

HOT NEWS