IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.34% Higher at 46056.97 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 154.08 points or 0.34% today to 46056.97

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 18.64% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

--Off 18.64% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.53% from its 52-week low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Down 10.52% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.64% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.53% from its 2022 closing low of 44919.22 hit Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 7215.47 points or 13.54%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-07-22 1745ET