IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.34% Higher at 48801.68 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 163.32 points or 0.34% today to 48801.68

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 13.79% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 13.79% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.59% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.38% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.79% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.59% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.37%

--Year-to-date it is down 4470.76 points or 8.39%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1736ET