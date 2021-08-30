IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.34% Higher at 52602.07 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 176.43 points or 0.34% today to 52602.07

--A new record close

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 311.38 points or 0.60% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Up 48.10% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.37% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.41%

--Year-to-date it is up 8535.19 points or 19.37%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

