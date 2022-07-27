Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.36% Higher at 46842.92 -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 168.62 points or 0.36% today to 46842.92


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 21, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 17.25% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Off 17.25% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.40% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 8.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.25% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.40% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.43%

--Year-to-date it is down 6429.52 points or 12.07%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1736ET

