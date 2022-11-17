IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.36% Lower at 51360.87 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 184.07 points or 0.36% today to 51360.87

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 598.33 points or 1.15% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 9.27% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 9.27% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.09% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.27% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.09% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 1911.57 points or 3.59%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1728ET