Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.36% Lower at 51360.87 -- Data Talk

11/17/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 184.07 points or 0.36% today to 51360.87


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 598.33 points or 1.15% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 9.27% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022

--Off 9.27% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.09% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.27% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.09% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 1911.57 points or 3.59%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-17-22 1728ET

Latest news
05:47pTransocean Acquires Interest in High Specification Ultra-Deepwater Newbuild Drillship
AQ
05:47pShareholder Alert : The M&A Class Action Firm Continues Investigating the Merger - OFIX, LMST, PFHD, RCOR
PR
05:46pTZIELD™ (teplizumab-mzwv) approved by FDA as the first and only treatment indicated to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D
PR
05:45pIn Service to Hometowns and Nonprofit Organizations, PG&E Coworkers Celebrate Holiday Season with ‘Weeks of Giving' Campaign
BU
05:44pWheat sags on Black Sea export deal extension; corn turns higher
RE
05:42pGap exec - we did see strong volume in october slow a bit in the…
RE
05:41pJapan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030
RE
05:41pSDG&E Wins Award for Outstanding Reliability in the West & Grid Sustainability
BU
05:39pMayberry Jamaican Equities : MJE) – Daily Net Asset Value (NAV) For November 14, 2022
PU
05:39pJust Eat Takeaway Com N : BlackRock Inc. - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
3U.S. weekly jobless claims fall despite surge in technology layoffs
4Analyst recommendations: Applied Materials, Estee Lauder, Nvidia, Flutt..
5Ormat Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock on B..

HOT NEWS