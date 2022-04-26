IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.36% Lower at 52512.71 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 191.08 points or 0.36% today to 52512.71

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 2121.05 points or 3.88% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, April 12, 2022 when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down 13 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 7.24% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Off 7.24% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.38% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 7.58% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.24% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.06% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 759.73 points or 1.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1746ET