IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.37% Higher at 48344.97 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 180.50 points or 0.37% today to 48344.97

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, May 27, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day losing streak

--Off 14.60% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 14.60% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.37% from its 52-week low of 48164.47 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Down 4.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.60% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.37% from its 2022 closing low of 48164.47 hit Tuesday, June 14, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.58%

--Year-to-date it is down 4927.47 points or 9.25%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-15-22 1738ET