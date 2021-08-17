IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.37% Higher at 51576.58 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 191.67 points or 0.37% today to 51576.58

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 0.26% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 0.11% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 45.21% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 31.95% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 19.99% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 1.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 7509.70 points or 17.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-17-21 1724ET