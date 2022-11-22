IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.37% Higher at 51760.54 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 190.82 points or 0.37% today to 51760.54

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 399.67 points or 0.78% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 8.57% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 8.57% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.99% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.57% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.99% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.68%

--Year-to-date it is down 1511.90 points or 2.84%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1733ET