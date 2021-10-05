IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.38% Higher at 51056.94 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 194.00 points or 0.38% today to 51056.94

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 4.22% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 4.22% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 38.74% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 38.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.22% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.78% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6990.06 points or 15.86%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

