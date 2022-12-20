Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.39% Higher at 50139.42 -- Data Talk

12/20/2022 | 05:28pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 193.32 points or 0.39% today to 50139.42


--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 797.08 points or 1.62% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

--Off 11.43% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.35% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 3.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.43% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.35% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 3133.02 points or 5.88%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-20-22 1727ET

