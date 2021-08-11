Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.39% Higher at 51311.60 -- Data Talk

08/11/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 197.44 points or 0.39% today to 51311.60

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 411.14 points or 0.81% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 0.78% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Off 0.63% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 44.47% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.63% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 19.37% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.87%

--Year-to-date it is up 7244.72 points or 16.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-11-21 1735ET

