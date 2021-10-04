Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.39% Lower at 50862.94 -- Data Talk

10/04/2021 | 10:28pm BST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 197.11 points or 0.39% today to 50862.94

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 522.61 points or 1.02% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Off 4.58% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Off 4.58% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 38.44% from its 52-week low of 36740.33 hit Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

--Rose 38.44% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.58% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.33% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6796.06 points or 15.42%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-04-21 1727ET

