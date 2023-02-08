IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.39% Lower at 53125.01 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 210.50 points or 0.39% today to 53125.01

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 924.04 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.16% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.16% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.04% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.70% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.43% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 4661.15 points or 9.62%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1731ET