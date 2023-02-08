Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.39% Lower at 53125.01 -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 210.50 points or 0.39% today to 53125.01


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 924.04 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 3, 2023

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 6.16% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023

--Off 6.16% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 19.04% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.70% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 8.43% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.64%

--Year-to-date it is up 4661.15 points or 9.62%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1731ET

Latest news
05:59pStewart Information Services : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:59pIconovo AB has completed a directed new share issue of SEK 55 million
AQ
05:58pMolina : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pInternational Flavors : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:55pHudson Pacific : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pU.S. House votes to end foreign air traveler COVID vaccine requirement
RE
05:54pTrinseo : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:54pLincoln National : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:53pRadian : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:52pEmcore : Corporate Investor Presentation February 2023
PU
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell confesses 'This time it's different'
2Alphabet Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Octob..
3Adyen N : Adyen publishes H2 2022 financial results - dit is de tweede ..
4Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG resolves to propose a dividend distri..
5CVS Health to buy Oak Street Health for $9.5 billion

HOT NEWS