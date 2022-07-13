IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.40% Lower at 47461.35 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 190.17 points or 0.40% today to 47461.35

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.16% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth lowest this year

--Off 16.16% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 3.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.16% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.72% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.13%

--Year-to-date it is down 5811.09 points or 10.91%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-13-22 1741ET