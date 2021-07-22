IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.41% Higher at 50240.51 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 205.34 points or 0.41% today to 50240.51

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1144.04 points or 2.33% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Monday, May 31, 2021

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 2.85% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.31% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.45% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.31% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.88% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 6173.63 points or 14.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-22-21 1728ET