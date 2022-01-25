IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 51104.39 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 213.80 points or 0.42% today to 51104.39

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Snaps a five trading day losing streak

--Off 5.32% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 5.32% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 18.89% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.43% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.32% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 0.42% from its 2022 closing low of 50890.59 hit Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.07%

--Year-to-date it is down 2168.05 points or 4.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

