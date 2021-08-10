IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 51114.16 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 213.70 points or 0.42% today to 51114.16
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Snaps a four trading day losing streak
--Off 1.16% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 43.91% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 32.07% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.01% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 18.91% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 0.48%
--Year-to-date it is up 7047.28 points or 15.99%
