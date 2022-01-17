Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 53973.27 -- Data Talk

01/17/2022 | 05:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 228.35 points or 0.42% today to 53973.27


--A new record close

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up nine of the past 13 trading days

--Up 25.56% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.18% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.15% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%

--Year-to-date it is up 700.83 points or 1.32%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1724ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:48pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.09% to 89.26 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 85038.79 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 53973.27 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.52% Lower at 106373.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.84% Higher at 21537.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.85% Higher at 3830.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 7201.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pDAX Ends 0.32% Higher at 15933.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.91% Higher at 7611.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:41pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.70% Higher at 484.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Unilever Looking to Reposition Portfolio After GSK Consumer Healthcare ..
2Credit Suisse faces more upheaval after chairman's sudden exit
3Fraport : Traffic Figures 2021
4Yamal gas pipeline flows still heading eastward from Germany to Poland
5Invictus Energy : SPP Supplementary Prospectus

HOT NEWS