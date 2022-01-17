IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Higher at 53973.27 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 228.35 points or 0.42% today to 53973.27
--A new record close
--Snaps a two trading day losing streak
--Up nine of the past 13 trading days
--Up 25.56% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 16.18% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 2.15% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.32%
--Year-to-date it is up 700.83 points or 1.32%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
