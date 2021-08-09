IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.42% Lower at 50900.46 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 213.39 points or 0.42% today to 50900.46

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 733.45 points or 1.42% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 13, 2021

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, June 30, 2021 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Off 1.57% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Aug. 2, 2021

--Off 1.42% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 43.31% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 32.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.42% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 18.41% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 0.06%

--Year-to-date it is up 6833.58 points or 15.51%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

