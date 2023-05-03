The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 232.42 points or 0.42% today to 54947.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, April 26, 2023

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 2.94% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 0.42% from its 52-week high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Up 23.13% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 6.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.42% from its 2023 closing high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Up 12.15% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 6483.15 points or 13.38%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-03-23 1728ET