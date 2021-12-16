IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.43% Higher at 51384.06 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 220.40 points or 0.43% today to 51384.06

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.60% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Nov. 12, 2021

--Off 3.60% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 20.62% from its 52-week low of 42601.71 hit Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

--Rose 15.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.60% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.54% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 3.39%

--Year-to-date it is up 7317.18 points or 16.60%

