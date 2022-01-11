Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.43% Higher at 53061.92 -- Data Talk

01/11/2022 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 226.16 points or 0.43% today to 53061.92

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.46% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.44% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2022 closing high of 53202.11 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Up 0.43% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 210.52 points or 0.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1737ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:53pADRs Close Higher; Nokia Trades Actively
DJ
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.96% Higher at 21274.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 1.80% Higher at 103778.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.43% Higher at 53061.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.14% Higher at 84702.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.34% to 89.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:05pTSX turns positive for 2022 as rate hike angst eases
RE
05:04pTSX turns positive for 2022 as rate hike angst eases
RE
04:49pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes
RE
04:00pWall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' concerns
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks bounce, investors digest news of 2022 rate hikes
2U.S. economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge, Powell says
3Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
4Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
5Wall Street closes higher after Powell testimony eases investors' conce..

HOT NEWS