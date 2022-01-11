IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.43% Higher at 53061.92 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 226.16 points or 0.43% today to 53061.92

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 0.46% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.44% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 15.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.26% from its 2022 closing high of 53202.11 hit Friday, Jan. 7, 2022

--Up 0.43% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.40%

--Year-to-date it is down 210.52 points or 0.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1737ET