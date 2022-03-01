IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.43% Lower at 53168.82 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 231.79 points or 0.43% today to 53168.82

--Year-to-date it is up 8319.50 points or 7.94%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 1.49% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.49% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 16.39% from its 52-week low of 45682.19 hit Tuesday, March 2, 2021

--Rose 16.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.49% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.36% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 103.62 points or 0.19%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

