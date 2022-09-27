Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Higher at 45006.11 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 197.55 points or 0.44% today to 45006.11


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 20.50% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year

--Off 20.50% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.44% from its 52-week low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down 11.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.50% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 0.44% from its 2022 closing low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.19%

--Year-to-date it is down 8266.33 points or 15.52%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1731ET

