IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Higher at 45006.11 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 197.55 points or 0.44% today to 45006.11
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak
--Off 20.50% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Off 20.50% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 0.44% from its 52-week low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down 11.62% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 20.50% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 0.44% from its 2022 closing low of 44808.56 hit Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 0.19%
--Year-to-date it is down 8266.33 points or 15.52%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-27-22 1731ET