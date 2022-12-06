IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Higher at 51020.65 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 221.19 points or 0.44% today to 51020.65

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day losing streak

--Off 9.87% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.87% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.33% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 0.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.87% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 14.33% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2251.79 points or 4.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1736ET