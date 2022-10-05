IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Lower at 45845.83 -- Data Talk 10/05/2022 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 200.75 points or 0.44% today to 45845.83

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak --Off 19.01% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022 --Off 19.01% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022 --Up 2.73% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 --Down 10.06% from 52 weeks ago --Off 19.01% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022 --Up 2.73% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 --Year-to-date it is down 7426.61 points or 13.94%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires 10-05-22 1729ET