IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Lower at 48638.36 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 215.01 points or 0.44% today to 48638.36

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 14.08% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 14.08% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.24% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.08% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.24% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.03%

--Year-to-date it is down 4634.08 points or 8.70%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1736ET