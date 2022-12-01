Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Lower at 51457.55 -- Data Talk

12/01/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 227.31 points or 0.44% today to 51457.55


--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.10% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.10% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.31% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.10% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.31% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1814.89 points or 3.41%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1731ET

Latest news
05:52pSummit Midstream Partners, LP Completes Bolt-on Acquisitions in the DJ Basin
PR
05:52pCorrection to Financials Roundup
DJ
05:51pAustralia's Bigtincan gets $300 mln buyout bid from PE firm
RE
05:50pU.S. Fed policy now more hawkish than policy rules suggest is needed
RE
05:50pDiscover financial services investor alert
PR
05:46pParatek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
05:45pSpaceX gets U.S. approval to deploy up to 7,500 satellites
RE
05:43pFtx founder sam bankman-fried says he was pressured to include f…
RE
05:43pTusimple deadline alert
PR
05:42pU.S. appeals court reverses appointment of special master in Trump documents probe
RE
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk set to finally take wraps off Tesla truck - to tough crowd
2Gold hits 2-week high on hopes of smaller U.S. rate hikes
3Analysis-Retailers turn to robots in cost inflation fight
4SAP and Salzgitter AG: Pioneers charting the course to green steel
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating

HOT NEWS