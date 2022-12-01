IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.44% Lower at 51457.55 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 227.31 points or 0.44% today to 51457.55

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 9.10% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 9.10% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.31% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 1.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.10% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.31% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1814.89 points or 3.41%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-01-22 1731ET