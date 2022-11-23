Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.45% Higher at 51993.95 -- Data Talk

11/23/2022 | 05:38pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 233.41 points or 0.45% today to 51993.95


--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 633.08 points or 1.23% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Monday, Nov. 14, 2022

--Off 8.15% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Monday, May 30, 2022

--Off 8.15% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.51% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 2.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.15% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.51% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 1278.49 points or 2.40%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-23-22 1737ET

