IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.45% Lower at 47369.89 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 212.22 points or 0.45% today to 47369.89
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 16.32% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Off 16.32% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.53% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 4.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.32% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.53% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 0.33%
--Year-to-date it is down 5902.55 points or 11.08%
07-11-22 1735ET