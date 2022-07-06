IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.46% Higher at 47722.29 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 219.07 points or 0.46% today to 47722.29

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 15.70% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Off 15.70% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.28% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.70% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.28% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5550.15 points or 10.42%

