IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.47% Higher at 52650.91 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 247.86 points or 0.47% today to 52650.91
--Fourth highest close in history
--Up for three consecutive trading days
--Up 1027.05 points or 1.99% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021
--Up five of the past six trading days
--Off 1.23% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021
--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 22.48% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 21.39% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.23% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 22.48% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 5.94%
--Year-to-date it is up 8584.03 points or 19.48%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
12-23-21 1732ET