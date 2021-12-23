IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.47% Higher at 52650.91 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 247.86 points or 0.47% today to 52650.91

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1027.05 points or 1.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.23% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.48% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.48% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 8584.03 points or 19.48%

