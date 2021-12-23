Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.47% Higher at 52650.91 -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 247.86 points or 0.47% today to 52650.91

--Fourth highest close in history

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1027.05 points or 1.99% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 1.23% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Monday, Oct. 18, 2021

--Off 1.23% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.48% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 21.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.23% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 22.48% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 5.94%

--Year-to-date it is up 8584.03 points or 19.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1732ET

Latest news "Markets"
10:33pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.43% Higher at 84850.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:33pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.47% Higher at 52650.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:33pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.33% Lower at 104891.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:33pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 21218.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:33pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.09% to 89.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
07:04pWall Street rises for third day as Omicron fears ease
RE
05:53pToronto Stocks Up; Canadian National Railway Higher After Activist Statement
DJ
05:32pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.93% Higher at 3789.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.77% Higher at 7106.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDAX Ends 1.04% Higher at 15756.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
2Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
3Elon Musk: I'm almost done with Tesla stock sales
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Wall St firms grapple with return-to-office conundrum as Omicron explod..

HOT NEWS