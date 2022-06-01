IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 0.48% Lower at 51506.15 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 246.38 points or 0.48% today to 51506.15

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 957.40 points or 1.82% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 9.02% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Off 9.02% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.99% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 1.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.02% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 4.99% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1766.29 points or 3.32%

